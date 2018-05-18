Fri May 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

'12-year old boy sacrificed his life to save others after bridge collapse in Neelum Valley'

At least 12 people were killed and several others reported missing after a bridge collapsed at a  tourist site in Azad Kashmir's Neelum Valley on May 13.

As search for the drowned bodies continued in Jagran stream for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, some social media users shared picture of a 12-year old local boy who they said died while saving  lives.

The most prominent among the Twittrati was Mian Iftikhar Hussain, a senior politician belonging to the Awami National Party (ANP), who posted a tweet in Urdu language paying tribute to the boy who he said drowned while saving  lives.

"We salute 12 years old Saim who retrieved a body from Neelum River, rescued a  person  and when he jumped into the river to save other people, he was swept  away by the waves. Bravo, my child. We salute you for your sacrifice.

Dr Huma Saeef, another user with over 12,000 followers on Twitter, has demanded government announce a national award for Saim.

She, however, said the teenager died after saving two lives. "This son of a Pakora seller was so brave that he had the courage at the age of 12 years to give his own life  to save other people's lives.

Replying to Huma Saeef,  Khawar S Khawaja wrote he  came to know about  (the boy)  for the first time( through her tweet).

Another user said the boy's house was located near the very bridge that collapsed and he had met the him October last year.

Senior journalist Hamir Mir in his Capital TV talkshow  also mentioned the boy whom he identified as Saim Shafaat on Thursday night.

The News could't  independently confirm the statements .

The incident took place in Azad Kashmir occurred after  over 20  students, mostly from Punjab, gathered on the Jagran bridge   collapsed. 



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Chinese Central Military Commission Vice Chairman visits Naval headquarters

Chinese Central Military Commission Vice Chairman visits Naval headquarters
New CIA chief oversaw torture program that involved beating of pregnant woman, anally raping a man with meals

New CIA chief oversaw torture program that involved beating of pregnant woman, anally raping a man with meals

Caretaker PM announcement on Tuesday: Khursheed Shah

Caretaker PM announcement on Tuesday: Khursheed Shah
Three children among four martyred in Indian firing from across working boundary

Three children among four martyred in Indian firing from across working boundary

Load More load more