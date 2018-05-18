'12-year old boy sacrificed his life to save others after bridge collapse in Neelum Valley'

At least 12 people were killed and several others reported missing after a bridge collapsed at a tourist site in Azad Kashmir's Neelum Valley on May 13.

As search for the drowned bodies continued in Jagran stream for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, some social media users shared picture of a 12-year old local boy who they said died while saving lives.

The most prominent among the Twittrati was Mian Iftikhar Hussain, a senior politician belonging to the Awami National Party (ANP), who posted a tweet in Urdu language paying tribute to the boy who he said drowned while saving lives.



"We salute 12 years old Saim who retrieved a body from Neelum River, rescued a person and when he jumped into the river to save other people, he was swept away by the waves. Bravo, my child. We salute you for your sacrifice.

Dr Huma Saeef, another user with over 12,000 followers on Twitter, has demanded government announce a national award for Saim.

She, however, said the teenager died after saving two lives. "This son of a Pakora seller was so brave that he had the courage at the age of 12 years to give his own life to save other people's lives.



Replying to Huma Saeef, Khawar S Khawaja wrote he came to know about (the boy) for the first time( through her tweet).

Another user said the boy's house was located near the very bridge that collapsed and he had met the him October last year.

Senior journalist Hamir Mir in his Capital TV talkshow also mentioned the boy whom he identified as Saim Shafaat on Thursday night.

The News could't independently confirm the statements .

The incident took place in Azad Kashmir occurred after over 20 students, mostly from Punjab, gathered on the Jagran bridge collapsed.







