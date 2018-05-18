New CIA chief oversaw torture program that involved beating of pregnant woman, anally raping a man with meals

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Gina Haspel as the first female director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

She was part of a notorious program under which the CIA employed brutal interrogation techniques following the 9/11 attacks in one of the darkest chapters in the history of the spy agency.

After her confirmation, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate new CIA Director.

Responding to the president's tweet, Edward Snowden, a former contractor of the National Security Agency (NSA), wrote a note to detail the torture techniques used by CIA under a program which Gina Haspel participated in.

"Gina Haspel participated in a torture program that involved beating an (innocent) pregnant woman's stomach, anally raping a man with meals he tried to refuse, and freezing a shackled prisoner until he died. She personally wrote the order to destroy 92 tapes of CIA torture," he said.

In his twitter thread, Snowden gave links to news reports published by many media outlets including The New York Times and The Guardian.

For those who he thinks may doubt The New York Times, he went on to share a link to the government report about the CIA program.

"Don't trust the @NYTimes? Ok. How about the government's own report? They downplay torture, since they don't want to go to jail for it, but they document the same crimes"