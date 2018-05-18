Three children among four martyred in Indian firing from across working boundary

LAHORE: At least four people including three children and a women were martyred and 10 others injured when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked shelling from across the working boundary in Charwah Sector in Sialkot.

According to the army, the Indian forces targeted civilian population in the shelling.

The ISPR, media wing of the Pakistan Army, said the Rangers deployed along the Working Boundary befittingly responded to Indian firing and targeted enemy's posts.



The ISPR said Indian posts caught fire after being targeted by the Pakistani paramilitary troops.



