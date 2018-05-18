Fri May 18, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 18, 2018

Three children among four martyred in Indian firing from across working boundary

LAHORE: At least four people including  three children and a women were martyred and 10 others injured when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked shelling from across the working boundary in Charwah Sector  in Sialkot.

According to  the army, the Indian forces targeted civilian population in the  shelling.

The ISPR,  media wing of the Pakistan Army, said the Rangers deployed along the Working Boundary befittingly responded to Indian firing and targeted enemy's posts.

The ISPR said Indian posts  caught fire after being targeted by the Pakistani paramilitary troops.


In This Story

