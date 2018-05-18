Fri May 18, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 18, 2018

More than half Pakistanis think PMLN's position has weakened: Survey

KARACHI: More than half Pakistanis (55%) opine that Pakistan Muslim League-N' s position has weakened following the resignation of some of its southern Punjab members. 32% believe otherwise, according a survey.

Carried out by Gilani Research Foundation, the survey says some people think that the ruling party's position has weakened since the resignation of eight PML-N National Assembly members from Southern Punjab, while others think it is not the case.

Asked about the PMLN's position following the defections, 55% said PML-N’s position has weakened and 32% said it is not the case. 13% did not know or wish to respond.

According to a press release, a nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked the question. 

