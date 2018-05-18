Chinese Gen calls on COAS, lauds Pak Army’s security for CPEC





RAWALPINDI: Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC) General Zhang Youxia called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Thursday, discussing regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation, reads an ISPR press release.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation came under discussion during the meeting which was followed by delegation level talks.

During the meeting, The General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pak–China relations are all weather and based on mutual trust and confidence.

General Zhang Youxia underscored Pak–China defence and security cooperation, saying; “China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all weather friends and strategic partners. We share the tradition of mutual understanding, mutual trust and mutual support."

He further said that China deeply appreciates the achievements of Pakistan Army in counter terrorism and the successful operation in various fields, adding that China values the efforts of Pakistan Army in fighting against all terrorist groups including East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), statement said.

Highlighting the significance of CPEC, he said that the project is equally beneficial to both China and Pakistan. Adding that both countries are committed to its continuous process and future success.

“Efforts of Pakistan Army in safeguarding CPEC security are highly appreciated. We look forward to close cooperation with Pakistan to ensure security of CPEC,” he added.

Both sides also signed different MoUs for bilateral Defence cooperation.

To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting dignitary laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to Vice Chairman of Chinese CMC.