CM pays tributes to bravery of martyred Col Sohail Abid

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Col Sohail Abid, who embraced shahadat during an operation against terrorists in Kuli Almas area of Balochistan.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured officials.

Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and said Col Sohail Abid sacrificed his life for the peaceful future of the nation and his sacrifice would never be forgotten.

He said the purpose for which Col Sohail rendered his life was the mission of the whole nation and brave sons like him were the national heroes.

"Armed forces of Pakistan, police, security agencies and ordinary citizens have rendered invaluable sacrifices in the war against terrorism and their sacrifices would never go waste," concluded the chief minister.