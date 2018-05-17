Thu May 17, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 17, 2018

Former NA Speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza parts ways with PPP

BADIN: Former National Assembly Speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza has parted ways with the PPP, saying she won’t get the ticket from the Sindh ruling party.

Addressing a gathering in her native town Badin, Dr Mirza said that she won’t contest the next election on the PPP’s ticket and would join a party shows commitment to to provide water and other basic facilities to the people of Badin.

“Despite differences, I voted for the party and remained loyal as I was elected on the PPP’s ticket,” she said.

The former speaker said that everybody was awaiting her next decision. “I have decided to raise my voice for your rights despite the threats to me and my children,” she said. 

