KP cabinet approves Human Rights Policy





PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhw cabinet on Thursday approved Human Rights Policy to safeguard rights of social, political workers, women, children including transgender persons, minorities and veteran citizens.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pervez Khattak was informed that human rights policy would help ensure implementation of laws relating to various rights of the people.

Moreover, the policy would also help to ensure increase in the budget for human rights.

In addition, necessary legislation would be made to provide training to police about human rights and discourage it from torturing suspects during interrogation.

The policy also outlines mechanism for protection of transgender persons’ rights and envisages proper legislation for providing training and skill development to the particular community.

The provincial cabinet also approved changes in various development schemes in the light of recommendations of MPAs.

However, implementation in this regard would be linked with the approval of the provincial assembly as per the Supreme Court’s decision.

The cabinet also approved amendment to KP child protection and welfare act 2010, making the law more effective for protection of child rights.

Secretary health or his representative would be member of Child Protection and Welfare Commission.

Under the new amendment child protection units would be set up under the supervision of social welfare officer at district level.

Chief protection officer would be in-charge of the commission at the provincial level.