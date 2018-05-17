Entire PML-N stands by Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: A particular lobby is targeting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in order to defame him, but the entire party stands by him, said Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday.

“Nawaz Sharif’s comments on [Mumbai attacks] have been misinterpreted by Indian media. He only talked about non-state actors,” Sanaullah said, adding people of Pakistan were aware of these issues.

“Identifying non-state actors cannot be called a confrontation,” he said, referring to Chaudhry Nisar’s statement.

The provincial minister recalled that it was Nawaz Sharif who had made Pakistan a nuclear power.

“People such as Owaiz Muzaffar Tappi have been given clean chit by the NAB. If they are clean than who is corrupt in this country?” he wondered.

The law minister urged NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal to take notice of clean chit being given to corrupt elements in Sindh.

To a question, he said that NAB should respect the parliament.

He said that PML-N would make a decision on awarding of tickets for the general elections in Ramzan.

“It is important to hold timely and transparent elections. PML-N will emerge as victorious after defeating aliens,” he added.