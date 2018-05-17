Suicide blast leaves one dead, many injured in Nowshera

Print Story
NOWSHERA: A man was killed and several others were injured in a suicide blast near Kacheri Road, Geo News reported on Thursday.
District Police Officer Nadeem Bukhari said a vehicle of the security forces was targeted in the attack.
The dead and injured were shifted to a hospital.
