Inside story of PML-N’s parliamentary huddle

LAHORE: The parliamentary party of the ruling PML-N met for the first time on Thursday after Nawaz Sharif’s recent interview which has stirred up a controversy in Pakistan.



PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif preside over the meeting to take stock of the present political situation, upcoming general elections and awarding of tickets.

According to sources privy to the meeting, Nawaz Sharif’s comments about the Mumbai terrorist attacks came under discussion.

“Four to five members of the party have described Nawaz Sharif’s remarks as inappropriate,” a source told Geo TV.

“Who arranged the controversial interview?” asked Shehbaz Sharif, adding that whoever did it was the biggest enemy of Nawaz Sharif.

Sources further said that the party also voiced reservations about the now-withdrawn amendments in Khatm-e-Nubawat election declaration, saying the move had damaged the party.

In the interview with a local English daily, Mr Sharif said: “We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan’s narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it.”

“Militant organisations are active in Pakistan. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill over 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial,” Sharif said.

The remarks drew an angry response from National Security Committee and all major opposition groups including PPP and PTI.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman, in a press conference, called for the former prime minister to retract his remarks or issue a clarification.

PTI leader Imran Khan that Nawaz Sharif was speaking Modi’s language .

“Nawaz Sharif is the modern-day Mir Jafar, who collaborated with the British to enslave his nation for personal gains. Nawaz speaking Modi's language against Pak State simply to protect his ill-gotten Rs 300b stashed in his sons companies abroad,” Khan tweeted.

In a hurriedly-called meeting, National Security Committee rejected Sharif’s comments as baseless and contrary to facts.