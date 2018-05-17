Thu May 17, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 17, 2018

British High Commissioner extends Ramzan greetings in fluent Urdu

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Islamabad Thomas Drew on Thursday posted a video on his Twitter account, wishing the Muslims in Pakistan and elsewhere a happy Ramzan.

The message was recorded in Urdu language and the fluency with which he spoke it is amazing.

"Assalam o Alaikum, at the start of of Ramzan I want to express best wishes, on behalf of UK High Commission team and myself, to all those who are welcoming Ramzan in Pakistan, Britain,and around the world. Ramzan Mubarak," he said in Urdu. 



