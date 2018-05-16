Wed May 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 16, 2018

Bilawal extends Ramzan greetings to Muslims

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to Muslim brothers and sisters on sighting of moon of the holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday.

In a felicitation message, PPP Chairman reminded the people of very basic responsibilities of catering to the needs of needy and have-nots and appealed for prayers for peace, brotherhood and tranquility in the country.

Bilawal said that Muslims across the world endure a month of daily fasting, which is the biggest act of religious observance of its kind and represents time to fast and devote to prayers, purification and charitable acts.

"We all should follow the path of our Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) to transform society into a representative of tenants he professed and practiced in his life," he stressed.

