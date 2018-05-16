Ramazan begins as moon sighted in Pakistan

Karachi: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that Ramazan moon, 1439 Hijri, has been sighted and the first day of the holy month of fasting will begin on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The announcement was made by Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman.



The evidences of moon sighting were collected from Buner, Swat, Lower Dir, Jacobabad, Abbottabad and other parts of the country.



The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held at Met Complex Karachi for sighting the Ramazan moon.

Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman presided over the meeting.

Provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees also simultaneously held meetings in their respective areas.

The Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the crescent of Ramazan is likely to be sighted on Wednesday (today).

Muslims all over the world fast during the days of this month and make special prayers at night.

The month of Ramazan traditionally begins with a new moon sighting, marking the start of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

During this period, Muslims keep fast abstain from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours.

Ramazan ends when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted again. Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramazan.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Muslims will start observing Ramazan in Malaysia, Australia, England, Japan, UAE, Gulf nations, US and other countries across the globe on Thursday.