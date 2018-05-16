Nawaz campaigning for PTI through his ‘love fest’ with Modi: Imran

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan has poked fun at his main political rival Nawaz Sharif, saying the PML-N founder is campaigning for PTI through his “love fest” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khan’s remarks came in the backdrop of Nawaz Sharif’s recent interview which stirred up a fresh controversy in the country.

The National Security Committee held an urgent meeting on Monday and condemned the statement of former prime minister regarding Mumbai attacks.

Although Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Mr Sharif’s comments were misinterpreted by Indian media, the former three-time premier and his daughter Maryam Nawaz defended his remarks.

"Form a national commission to investigate whether or not I am a traitor. I and all those accusing me of treason should appear before it and whoever is found guilty should be hanged till death," Sharif said in a defiant tone.

In a Twitter statement on Wednesday, Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif’s statement would lead to a massive exodus from the PML-N.



“Much as I appreciate Nawaz campaigning for PTI through his now-obvious love fest with Modi, to save his corruption & business interests; I am alarmed that at the rate he is speaking Modi's language PTI may not be able to take in the massive exodus from PMLN,” Khan tweeted.



