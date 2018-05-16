Nepalese Army Chief calls on COAS Gen. Bajwa

Rawalpindi: Nepal’s Army Chief, Gen Rajendra Chhetri called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, during the meeting matters of mutual interest including military to military relations, regional security situation and measures to improve bilateral relations were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism and for stability in the region.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Nepalese Army Chief, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to Nepalese Army Chief.