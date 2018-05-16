Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets to sight Ramazan moon

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has begun at Met Complex Karachi for sighting the Ramazan moon, 1439 Hijri.



Chairman of the Committee, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman is presiding over the meeting.

Provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees are also simultaneously meeting in their respective areas.

The Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the crescent of Ramazan is likely to be sighted on Wednesday (today).

Muslims all over the world fast during the days of this month and make special prayers at night.

The month of Ramazan traditionally begins with a new moon sighting, marking the start of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

During this period, Muslims keep fast abstain from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours.

Ramazan ends when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted again. Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramazan.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Muslims will start observing Ramazan in Malaysia, Australia, England, Japan, UAE, Gulf nations, US and other countries across the globe on Thursday.

