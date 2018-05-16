Wed May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018

PM Abbasi, CM Shahbaz meet Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif today at the Punjab House on Wednesday.

The trio has met for the first time since Nawaz's explosive interview with a local newspaper. 

 Nawaz in the interview, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”.

Later, the National Security Committee in an urgently convened meeting, unanimously rejected the allegations and condemned the fallacious assertions, raised by former prime minister regarding the Mumbai attacks.

However, the PML-N supreme leader, defended his controversial remarks and said he didn't say anything wrong.

