Ex-army chief Aslam Baig, ex-ISI chief Assad Durrani summoned for questioning in Asghar Khan case

ISLAMABAD: A panel of The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigators has summoned former army chief General (retd) Aslam Baig and former ISI chief Let. Gen (retd) Assad Durrani to record their statement in Asghar Khan case.

Thee probe committee comprising Ahsan Sadiq, Dr Usman Anwar and Dr Rizwan is tasked with the probing the allegations against the former generals of distributing money among politicians to manipulate results of the 1990 election in order to defeat the Pakistan People's Party.

According to Geo News, the committee would look into how the money was arranged and subsequently distributed among the politicians .

The TV channel reported that the committee would also summon politicians for receiving money.

In 1996, Asghar Khan wrote a letter to the-then chief justice of Pakistan Nasim Hassan Shah alleging that Ghulam Ishaq Khan, General Aslam Beg, DG ISI Lt. Gen Asad Durrani and ex-Habib Bank Sindh chief and Mehran Bank owner Younis Habib had doled out Rs140 million among several politicians ahead of the 1990 polls to ensure Benazir Bhutto’s defeat in the polls.

On October 19, 2012, the apex court issued a 141-page verdict under the-then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry declaring that the 1990 elections were rigged.

The court had ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the fraudulent elections and initiate legal proceedings against the two Generals.







