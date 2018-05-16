Wed May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018

Major power breakdown in Punjab, KP after fault in Tarbela Power Plant

LAHORE: Several  cities in Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa are facing power outages after a fault occurred in Tarbela Power Plant, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Power Division Secretary and other officials are said to have visited the National Power Control Centre to review the situation.

The National Power Construction Corporation authorities say efforts were underway to restore the power supply.

A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Commission, the tripping that started from the Tarbela Power Plant has a domino effect, causing the nuclear power plants in Chashma, Malian District to trip.

Electricity supply in Swat, Laki Marwat, Multan, Bahwalpur, Chakwal and other cities have remained suspended since morning.

Power Division spokesman said while situation remains normal in Karachi, Balochistan and south Punjab, the power plants affected due to the fault would soon be restored.

Sources in the Water and Power Ministry said power demand in the country stands at 20,000 megawatts.

