Test run of Orange Line Metro Train announced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced the test run of multi-billion rupee project Orange Line Metro Train.
The chief minister made the announcement in a statement on Twitter.
Mr Shehbaz said that the test run of the train would be a milestone towards the completion of the project.
“It marks the start of a new era of the public transport system in Pakistan and will ease mobility of our students, women, labourers, businessmen etc,” he said.
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced the test run of multi-billion rupee project Orange Line Metro Train.
The chief minister made the announcement in a statement on Twitter.
Mr Shehbaz said that the test run of the train would be a milestone towards the completion of the project.
“It marks the start of a new era of the public transport system in Pakistan and will ease mobility of our students, women, labourers, businessmen etc,” he said.
Comments