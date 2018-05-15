Tue May 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 15, 2018

Test run of Orange Line Metro Train announced

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced the test run of multi-billion rupee project Orange Line Metro Train.

The chief minister made the announcement in a statement on Twitter.

Mr Shehbaz said that the test run of the train would be a milestone towards the completion of the project.

“It marks the start of a new era of the public transport system in Pakistan and will ease mobility of our students, women, labourers, businessmen etc,” he said.


