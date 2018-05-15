FATA’s merger into KPK: Govt to table 30th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to table the 30th Constitutional Amendment Bill to pave way for the merger of federally-administered tribal areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice Justice is likely to approve the draft of the amendment on Wednesday. Chaudhry Ashraf will preside over the important meeting.

After getting the approval form the law and justice committee, the government will table the amendment in the National Assembly on Friday for approval.

According to sources, PML-N’s two major allies Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai are upset with the government’s decision to go ahead with the bill despite their strong opposition.

Separately, PPP leadership also directed Party’s Senators and MNAs to actively participate in the upcoming legislation for extending constitutional rights of FATA and its merger into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Sources add that the ruling party is keen to get the bill adopted before it's term comes to an end on May 31.