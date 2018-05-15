Tue May 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FATA’s merger into KPK: Govt to table 30th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to table the 30th Constitutional Amendment Bill to pave way for the merger of federally-administered tribal areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice Justice is likely to approve the draft of the amendment on Wednesday. Chaudhry Ashraf will preside over the important meeting.

After getting the approval form the law and justice committee, the government will table the amendment in the National Assembly on Friday for approval.

According to sources, PML-N’s two major allies Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai are upset with the government’s decision to go ahead with the bill despite their strong opposition.

Separately, PPP leadership also directed Party’s Senators and MNAs to actively participate in the upcoming legislation for extending constitutional rights of FATA and its merger into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Sources add that the ruling party is keen to get the bill adopted before it's term comes to an end  on May 31.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Ramazan discount announced for train travelers

Ramazan discount announced for train travelers
NAB chairman summoned over claims Nawaz laundered $4.9 billion to India

NAB chairman summoned over claims Nawaz laundered $4.9 billion to India
Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, others charged over May 12 mayhem

Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, others charged over May 12 mayhem
Nawaz as premier held Pakistan diplomatically incommunicado: PPP

Nawaz as premier held Pakistan diplomatically incommunicado: PPP
Load More load more