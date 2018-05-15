Tue May 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 15, 2018

Nawaz as premier held Pakistan diplomatically incommunicado: PPP

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) held a crucial meeting to discuss in details the current political situation in the country, Palestinians massacre and legislation about FATA merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari jointly presided over the meeting.

PPP leadership discussed the statement of Nawaz Sharif and noted that he as the prime minister held Pakistan diplomatically incommunicado by not appointing a full-fledged Foreign Minister for four years.

Meeting recalled that Pakistan’s strong narrative could not find space in the world capitals due to the flopped foreign policy of Nawaz Sharif and his government.

PPP meeting strongly condemned massacre of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces and asked the international community to raise voice against the Israeli atrocities on unarmed Palestinians.

PPP leadership also directed Party’s Senators and MNAs to actively participate in the upcoming legislation for extending constitutional rights of FATA and its merger into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Those attending the meeting included MNA Faryal Talpur, President PPP Women Wing; Senator Sherry Rehman, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate; Syed Khursheed Shah, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly; former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah; PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro; Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah; MNA Syed Naveed Qamar; PPP Sindh Senior Vice President Manzoor Wassan; PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi; and PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani.

