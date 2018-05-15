Tue May 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 15, 2018

Rao Tehseen appointed as DG Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has appointed Rao Tehseen as Director General of Pakistan Radio, Geo News reported.

Tehseen, a grade 21 officer in the Information Group, was removed from his position last year after a committee set up to investigate the source of Dawn Leaks found him responsible.

Rao Tehseen has denied his involvement. 

“Rao Tehsin Ali, Principal Information Officer (PIO) of the Ministry of Information, shall be proceeded against under E&D (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 1973 on the charges based on findings in the instant report”, read the directives signed by Prime Minister’s Princi­pal Secre­tary Fawad Hasan Fawad soon after the report was approved.

The restoration orders were issued by the Prime Minister’s Princi­pal Secre­tary Fawad, added sources.

The orders to restore Tehseen, however, were not implemented because of reluctance from bureaucracy.

Geo quoted sources saying that Information Secretary Ahmed Nawaz was out of the country on leaves while acting Information Secretary Shafqat Jaleel said he had no knowledge of the orders.

According to sources, Establishmen Division is yet to issue a notification for the appointment of Rao Tehseen. 

Sources  privy to the PM House said that Establishment Division was bound to follow the prime minister's orders. 

