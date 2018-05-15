Nawaz rejects National Security Committee statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has rejected the statement of National Security Committee's Monday's statement as horrible and painful, according to Geo News.

The TV channel reported that the PMLN leader has said the statement of the top civilian-military coordination forum was based of misunderstanding.

The NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and also attended by top military leaders had condemned Sharif's remarks about Mumbai terror attacks in an interview with a leading English daily.

The NSC on Monday dismissed former premier Nawaz Sharif's statement on the 2008 Mumbai attacks and termed it "incorrect and misleading".



