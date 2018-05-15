Tue May 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 15, 2018

Ramzan moon likely to be sighted on Wednesday

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the crescent  of Ramzan is likely to be sighted on   Wednesday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee  is tasked with  announcing the   advent of Ramzan after sighting moon.

Evidence of moon sighting is collected from across the country through  regional Ruet-e-Hial Committees.

Muslims all over the world fast during the days of this month and make special prayers at night.

The month of Ramzan traditionally begins with a new moon sighting, marking the start of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

During this period, Muslims keep fast abstain from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours.

Ramzan ends when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted again. Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.


