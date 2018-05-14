Pakistan reaffirms support for Palestine after US moves embassy to Jerusalem

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has voiced grave concern that despite calls by the international community to comply with UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions on the two-state solution, the US has moved its embassy to the Holy City of Jerusalem.

“This represents a violation of international law and several United Nations Security Council resolutions, in particular resolutions 476 and 478,” according to a statement issued by the foreign office.

“It may be recalled that both houses of our Parliament have earlier voiced their position on the US decision.”

“The Government and people of Pakistan stand firmly with the Palestinian people."

Pakistan also renewed its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.