Mon May 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 14, 2018

Investiture ceremony held at Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: An Investiture Ceremony was held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, in which Operational and Non Operational Military awards were conferred upon Officers and Airmen of Pakistan Air Force for their distinguished services.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

In the ceremony, 42 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 36 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 09 Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred upon PAF Officers.

Two Martyred Airmen were awarded Tamgha-i-Juraat, while 13 Junior Commissioned Officers were conferred upon Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I.

These awards are given in recognition of the acts of extreme devotion to duty and contributing towards the overall efficiency of the service. A large number of PAF high ranking officers and personnel attended the ceremony.

