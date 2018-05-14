Mon May 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India responsible for Mumbai attacks: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and PPP Senator Rehman Malik has held India responsible for the Mumbai attacks, saying the incident had been engineered to divert world attention from the violation of human rights in Kashmir.

Rehman Malik said in a statement that Pakistan played no role in the incident. Referring to Nawaz Sharif’s statement on the incident, Rehman Malik said: "Such a statement implicating Pakistan amounts to backing UN resolution against Hafiz Saeed who was found 'not' involved in this attack."

He called upon Nawaz Sharif to withdraw his statement that created a false impression about Pakistan's role. He also advised Nawaz to take a briefing to mark difference between "state actors and non-state actors".

He said Nawaz Sharif's statement was totally different from the PPP's point of view on the subject. Another senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said the controversial statement of Nawaz Sharif is sorrowful and treacherous. Talking to a private TV channel, Kaira said that Nawaz was trying to fight the key national institutions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Nawaz Sharif's statement 'misinterpreted', says PM Khaqan Abbasi

Nawaz Sharif's statement 'misinterpreted', says PM Khaqan Abbasi
PM Abbasi meets Nawaz after NSC meeting

PM Abbasi meets Nawaz after NSC meeting
Nawaz's comments in 'best interest' of Pakistan, says Maryam

Nawaz's comments in 'best interest' of Pakistan, says Maryam
Nawaz defends controversial Mumbai attacks statement

Nawaz defends controversial Mumbai attacks statement
Load More load more