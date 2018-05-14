NSC rejects Nawaz's 'incorrect and misleading' remarks on Mumbai attacks

The National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Monday unanimously rejected the allegations and condemned the fallacious assertions, raised by former prime minister regarding the Mumbai attacks.

The meeting, held here at the PM House, also unanimously termed the statement as “incorrect and misleading”.

The meeting reviewed the statement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that appeared in a newspaper and said it was “very unfortunate that the opinion, arising out of either misconceptions or grievances, was being presented in disregard of concrete facts and realities.”

Taking serious notice of contents of the interview given by the PML-N leader, military has sought an urgent meeting of top security body, which took place at the Prime Minister House Monday.

While the meeting was underway at the PM House, Nawaz defended his interview and asked 'what did I say that was wrong', apparently jeopardizing Shahbaz Sharif’s damage control attempts.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the meeting that was also attended by the Minister for Defence & Foreign Affairs, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Miftah Ismail, Minister for Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Director General ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar, National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and senior civil and military officials.

The 22nd meeting of the NSC recalled that it was not Pakistan, but India that has delayed the finalisation of the case.

Besides many other refusals during the investigation, the denial of access to the principal accused, Ajmal Qasab, and his extraordinarily hurried execution became the core impediment in the finalisation of the trial.

“At the same time, Pakistan continues to wait for cooperation from India on the infamous Kulbhushan Jadhav and Samjhota Express episodes,” a statement released from the PM House said.

The NSC resolved that Pakistan shall continue to play its due role in fighting the war against terrorism at all fronts.

Nawaz Sharif, in a recent interview, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Later, the PML-N issued a clarification stating that Nawaz Sharif's remarks were "grossly misinterpreted by Indian media". "Unfortunately, a section of Pakistani electronic and social media has intentionally or unintentionally not only validated but has lent credence to the malicious propaganda of Indian media without going through the full facts of the statement," a party spokesman said.

The spokesman said the PML-N as the country’s premier popular national political party and its Quaid needs no certificate from anybody on their commitment and capacity to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s national security. He said after all, it was Nawaz Sharif who resisting all pressures took the most important and most difficult decision on national security in Pakistan s history by making the country a nuclear power in May 1998.

The spokesman added that Nawaz's comments about Shahbaz Sharif's role in the party's election campaign are also being misinterpreted. "Mian Shahbaz Sharif is the elected President of PML-N and, in this capacity, he is already at the forefront of theelection campaign, taking the PML-N message to every nook and corner of the country," the statement read.

Meanwhile, reacting vehemently to Nawaz Sharif’s interview, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Nawaz was the modern day Mir Jafar, who collaborated with the British to enslave his nation for personal gains.

“Today NS stands exposed before the nation. To try & protect his wrongdoings he is not only willing to destroy all Pak state institutions, including army, NAB, SC, but also the future of our country,” he said in a series of tweets.

Imran wrote, “the big question is: Why, when he was in power for over 4 years, & his puppet is still holding power today, he did not speak out and take action?” He added: “Nawaz Sharif is the modern-day Mir Jafar, who collaborated with the British to enslave his nation for personal gains. Nawaz speaking Modi's language against Pak state simply to protect his ill-gotten Rs300b stashed in his sons companies abroad.”