Wed May 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz Sharif's statement grossly misinterpreted by Indian media: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Shortly after Pakistan army suggested to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to call a meeting of National Security Committee to discuss ‘misleading” media statement of former prime minister about Mumbai attacks, PML-N said that Nawaz Sharif’s remarks were grossly misinterpreted by Indian media.

“PMLN would like to set the record straight on the interview of PML-N Quaid carried yesterday by DAWN. At the outset, statement of the Quaid has been grossly misinterpreted by the Indian media,” a statement by the ruling party said.

“Unfortunately, a section of Pakistani electronic & social media has intentionally or unintentionally not only validated but has lent credence to the malicious propaganda of Indian media without going through the full facts of the statement.”

Additionally, comments of PML-N Quaid about Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s role in the Party’s election campaign are also being misinterpreted, it added.

“Mian Shahbaz Sharif is the elected President of PML-N, and, in this capacity, he is already in the forefront of the election campaign, taking the PML-N message to every nook and corner of the country. There is, therefore, no ambiguity regarding his role and future responsibilities."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Ramazan begins as moon sighted in Pakistan

Ramazan begins as moon sighted in Pakistan
Nawaz campaigning for PTI through his ‘love fest’ with Modi: Imran

Nawaz campaigning for PTI through his ‘love fest’ with Modi: Imran
Nepalese Army Chief calls on COAS Gen. Bajwa

Nepalese Army Chief calls on COAS Gen. Bajwa
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets to sight Ramazan moon

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets to sight Ramazan moon
Load More load more