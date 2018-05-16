Nawaz Sharif's statement grossly misinterpreted by Indian media: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Shortly after Pakistan army suggested to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to call a meeting of National Security Committee to discuss ‘misleading” media statement of former prime minister about Mumbai attacks, PML-N said that Nawaz Sharif’s remarks were grossly misinterpreted by Indian media.

“PMLN would like to set the record straight on the interview of PML-N Quaid carried yesterday by DAWN. At the outset, statement of the Quaid has been grossly misinterpreted by the Indian media,” a statement by the ruling party said.

“Unfortunately, a section of Pakistani electronic & social media has intentionally or unintentionally not only validated but has lent credence to the malicious propaganda of Indian media without going through the full facts of the statement.”

Additionally, comments of PML-N Quaid about Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s role in the Party’s election campaign are also being misinterpreted, it added.



“Mian Shahbaz Sharif is the elected President of PML-N, and, in this capacity, he is already in the forefront of the election campaign, taking the PML-N message to every nook and corner of the country. There is, therefore, no ambiguity regarding his role and future responsibilities."