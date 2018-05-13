PM Abbasi, Tariq Jamil visit Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday paid a visit to Interior Minster Ahsan Iqbal at the Services Hospital to inquire about his health.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Defense Minster Khurram Dastagir, according to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry.

Earlier, Maulana Tariq Jamil visited the interior minister to inquire about his health and well-being.

“Maulana Tariq Jamil Sb prayed for his speedy recovery and hoped that Ahsan Iqbal will soon resume his role in order to continue working for Pakistan!”

The interior minister was wounded in a gun attack during a visit to his home constituency in Narowal.

A 21-year-old man, who introduced himself as Abid Hussain, confessed to shooting the minister in a police statement. The suspect said that he ha wanted to kill the minister for amendments made by the government in an election declaration.