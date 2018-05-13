Spectacular cultural performance of Pakistani students at Tsinghua University

BEIJING: Pakistani students presented a spectacular cultural performance and served Pakistani food on an international cultural day at Tsinghua University.

An international cultural day was celebrated at Tsinghua University where Pakistani students have presented traditional folk music and dances along with traditional foods.

A large number of local and international students, Pakistani community and officials from Pakistan embassy visited Pakistani booth and witnessed culture and customs of different regions of the country and enjoyed their traditional food.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Deputy Chief of the Mission, Pakistan embassy in Beijing said the Pakistani students are doing their best to present our culture among different countries which would help to better understanding of our culture and traditions. She appreciated the students’ efforts to present our culture in the greatest way.

Education attaché Suleman Mahsud, said Pakistani students are the largest community in China, their efforts to present our culture and traditional foods are marvellous.

Muhammad Fahad, a PhD student of Mechanical Engineering at Tsinghua University said: “our purpose is to present Pakistani positive image to international students”.

The members of the Pakistan Students Association Tsinghua University (PASA) Abdul Ghaffar Memon stated “Today we are offering free Biryani, Kheer and other traditional food to our guests that they would understand how rich we are in our customs”

Abbas Haider, another PhD student and organizer said: “Our traditional Khattak, Luddi and Bhangra dances are very famous in our university”

Pakistan was among 100 different countries and regions who participated in the event.