Sun May 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 13, 2018

Army chief expresses grief on demise of national hockey hero Mansoor Ahmed

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajawa has expressed  grief over the death of hockey legend Mansoor Ahmed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"COAS expresses his grief on sad demise of renowned national hockey legend Olympian Mansoor Ahmed. Shares loss with the bereaved family," said the ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet on Sunday.

Pakistan’s world renowned field hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed passed away after a prolonged illness in Karachi on Saturday. He was 49 years of age.

Mansoor was suffering from complications stemming from a pacemaker and stents implanted in his heart.

He has been a sporting icon in Pakistan since  helping the country win the 1994 World Cup in Sydney while brilliantly averting a penalty stroke against the Netherlands in the final.

Pakistan's hockey hero Mansoor Ahmed passes away

Mansoor played 338 international matches during a career spanning from 1986 to 2000. He participated in three consecutive World Cups and won the 1994 World Cup Hockey Championship (World Cup).

He won bronze in the 1992 Olympic, silver in 1990 World Cup Hockey Championship and Gold medal in 1994. Played three Asian Games and won gold in 1990 Beijing (China) Games.

Mansoor earned 12 gold, 12 silver and 8 bronzes medals in various international hockey tournaments during his 14-year illustrious career.

He was declared All Asian Stars Hockey Team member in 1996 and also declared World Eleven Hockey team member in 1994. His glories made him rise above the sky by becoming world's best goalkeeper, declared by FIH in 1994. Mansoor stood four times best goalkeeper of the tournament and was the flag carrier of the Pakistani Contingent in 1996 Atlanta (USA) Olympics.

