At least five tourists dead as bridge collapses in Neelum Valley

MUZAFFARABAD: At least five people were killed and dozens others were still missing after bridge over a nullah collapsed in Neelum Valley in Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

Rescuers said four bodies have been recovered while search for other people was underway.

TV channels reported that tourists, women and children among them, were taking pictures at the dilapidated bridge over Nullah Jagran when it collapsed.

Rescue workers said death toll might rise as the tourists were swept away by fast moving current.

Deputy Commissioner Neelum, Raja Shahid Mahmood, said the bridge was overcrowded when it collapsed.

He said six people have been rescued so far.

Three bodies retrieved by the rescuers have been identified as Shahzeb, Abdur Rehman and Muhammad Zubai, all students of college in Faisalabad.

Most of them who fell into water had come from Punjab's Faisalabad, Lahore and Sargodha cities.