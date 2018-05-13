Nawaz Sharif is modern-day Mir Jafar: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday took an exception to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's remarks about Mumbai attacks which he made in an interview with a leading English daily, calling him modern-day Mir Jafar.

In a string of tweets, the former cricket hero also repeated a slew of corruption allegations against his political nemesis.

"Nawaz Sharif is the modern-day Mir Jafar, who collaborated with the British to enslave his nation for personal gains. Nawaz speaking Modi's language against Pak State simply to protect his ill-gotten Rs 300b stashed in his sons companies abroad," said he.

He said Sharif is not only willing to destroy all institutions, including army, NAB and Supreme Court, but also the future of the country in order to protect his wrondoings.

"The big question is: Why, when he was in power for over 4 yrs, & his puppet is still holding power today, he did not speak out and take action?," he said in another tweet.