Ex-NICL chairman Ayaz KHan Niazi arrested on SC orders





ISLAMABAD:Former chairman of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) was arrested from the Supreme Court for his alleged involvement in multi-billion scam on Sunday, according to Geo News.

He was taken into custody on the orders of a Supreme Court's division bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and also comprising Justice Muhsir Alam.

The court was told that the suspect has been on bail in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases.

It was argued the bail now stands ineffective since the cases have been transferred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court said the suspect could be arrested if he has no bail.

The bench also ordered the authorities to arrest Habib Waraich, an other suspect in the corruption scandal.

The apex court also directed the NAB courts of Karachi and Lahore to decide on the cases within two months.

As many as 11 people including Ayaz Khan Niazi, Salman Ghani, Qasim Dadabhoi and late Pakistan People's Party leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim are accused of corruption in the NICL case..