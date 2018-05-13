Sun May 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ex-NICL chairman Ayaz KHan Niazi arrested on SC orders


ISLAMABAD:Former chairman of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) was arrested from the Supreme Court for his alleged involvement in multi-billion scam on Sunday, according to Geo News.

He was taken into custody on the orders of a Supreme Court's division bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and also comprising Justice Muhsir Alam.

The court was told that the suspect has been on bail in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases.

It was argued  the bail now stands ineffective since the cases have been transferred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court said the suspect could be arrested if he has no bail. 

 The bench also ordered the authorities to arrest Habib Waraich, an other suspect in the corruption scandal.

The apex court also directed the NAB courts of Karachi and Lahore to decide on the cases within two months.

As many as 11 people including Ayaz Khan Niazi, Salman Ghani, Qasim Dadabhoi and late Pakistan People's Party leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim are accused of corruption in the NICL case..

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

At least five tourists dead as bridge collapses in Neelum Valley

At least five tourists dead as bridge collapses in Neelum Valley

Red alert after intel reports warn of attack on new Islamabad airport

Red alert after intel reports warn of attack on new Islamabad airport
Nawaz Sharif is modern-day Mir Jafar: Imran Khan

Nawaz Sharif is modern-day Mir Jafar: Imran Khan
CJP Nisar orders PIA to remove Markhor portrait

CJP Nisar orders PIA to remove Markhor portrait
Load More load more