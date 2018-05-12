Imran Khan urges Karachi to reject ethnic politics, unveils 10-point agenda

KARACHI: Unveiling a 10-point reform agenda to transform Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has called on the people of metropolis to reject politics of ethnicity and hatred.

“People in Karachi are politically aware and mature. All major movements used to begin from this city,” he said, while addressing a grand gathering of supporters near Allah Din Park , Karachi, on Saturday.

He said Karachi was rightly called a mini Pakistan and the country’s financial capital. “When Karachi rises, Pakistan rises. Karachi and Pakistan are inter-linked,” he said.

"We should shun the politics of ethnicity and hatred as this mindset has destroyed Karachi. I am Mohajir, I am Sindhi and I am Punjabi. Reject this notion."

He said that Karachi was an international city, where Dubai rulers would come to spend their vacations. “I have seen with my own eyes how the city was destroyed in the name of rights,” he said.

He said that a man who had been sitting in London was lecturing about the rights of Mohajirs. “I want to tell the people of Karachi than think big and dream big,” he said. “There were far greater players than him, but I always dreamed big and tasted success,” he said.

The PTI chief said that he was ridiculed after his first Test appearance. “I worked hard and return as Pakistan’s best all-rounder in four years,” he said.

“When I was made captain, my dream to win the World Cup, beat Indian in India, beat England in England. And I achieved them all. And then I thought about building a cancer hospital and a university.” “When I set up a political party, I was made fun of. And finally a day came, when people started coming to my jalsas.”

He said that no society could progress without collective efforts. “China has become a major world economic power in just three years because it was able to pull 30 million people out of poverty.”



“I have brought 10 points for Karachi only,” he said, adding that his party would not be able to implement those points without first eradicating corruption.

“First of all we have to eradicate the menace of corruption. China has jailed 420 ministries and 1.2 million government servants in four years,” he said, dispelling the impression that nabbing corrupt elements would affect development.

Khan said that NAB was under attack from elements in Sindh and Punjab.

"Nawaz Sharif wants to take the NAB to court because it wants to investigate $4.9 billion remittance to India. NAB has opened an inquiry against misuse of Rs2 million for using helicopter. I have welcomed this."

Pakistan was developing at a great pace due to great civil service, strong institutions and industrial growth. "PPP and PML-N destroyed state institutions through loot and plunder."

Water

"Water is the biggest problem being faced by the city due to lack of planning and mafias," he said. "We will change the system of administration in Karachi. We will bring a directly-elected mayor. We will bring someone who has good administration skills and empower him to deliver with full authority."

"I am going to contest elections from Karachi this time," he said.

School reforms

Khan said that he would introduce reforms to impart quality educations in government-run schools. "In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 150, 000 children moved to government schools from private schools and we want to replicate this success in Karachi and other parts of Sindh."

Health

The third point will be to bring improvement in health sector , he said, adding that hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being run in the way Shaukat Khanum Hospital was being managed. God willing, we will fix the government hospitals in Karachi."

Police reforms

He said that youths like Naqeebullah Mehsud were getting killed by polie officers like Rao Anwar. "I want to ask Bilawa Bhutto Zardari who had ordered Rao Anwar to kill more than 450 people," he said.

"Bilawal said Imran Khan wants to become Altaf Hussain. He should go and check in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if I had lodged a single FIR against my rivals."

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa act in accordance with the law because they are a professional force, he said.

The PTI chief said that Karachi won't need Rangers when PTI came into power. "We promise that the cost of doing business will be reduced with the help of an enabling environment and electricity theft would be controlled."

He said that his party would build new sports facilities and grounds in Karachi for youths. "We have constructed 100 grounds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."



Environment

Pakistan ranked seventh in countries which were facing major risk from global warming, he said. "We will plant trees to make Karachi green and to tackle the impact of global warming and climate change."

Karachi Circular Railway

He said that Karachi Circular Railway would be revived to manage traffic jams and provide quality public transport.

Jobs

The last point is to create more jobs and employments, he added.

The PTI chief also questioned Nawaz Sharif's failure to take action against those who had carried out the Mumbai terror attacks. "In an interview, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistanis had carried out the Mumbai attack. My question is why didn't you take action when you were in power for four years."

He said that an international conspiracy was being hatched to weaken Pakistan's army. "I had strongly opposed sending Pakistan's army to tribal areas for operations duet to possibility of human rights violations, but I was called Taliban Khan by the very same people who were now supporting Pashtun movement."

Khan said that the objective of Nawaz Sharif's interview was to mount international pressure on Pakistan army and save his ill-gotten wealth.