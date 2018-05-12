Sat May 12, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 12, 2018

Iranian officer goes missing in Lahore

LAHORE: Police say investigations are under way to locate an Iranian officer who went missing in Lahore, Geo reported.

The Iranian national, identified as Mahmoud Zairabi, was visiting his the Iran's consulate in Lahore for inspection.

Sources close to the consulate say that the Foreign Office has been notified about the sudden disappearance of the Iranian national.

“Investigations are under way to find the whereabouts of the missing Iranian officer,” SP Model town Faisal Shehzad told Geo News. 

