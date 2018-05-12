PTI, PPP gear up for Karachi power show

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are set to demonstrate their political power in Karachi today (Saturday).

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PTI chairman Imran Khan will address the rallies being held at Bagha-e-Jinnah and Allahdin Park, Rashid Minhas Road respectively.

Bilawal Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman and other top leaders of the party have reached the venue.

According to sources, hundreds of policemen have been deployed at the venues for security. Walk through gates have also been installed.

There have been special enclosures for women supporters.



All the reads leading to Bagh-e-Jinnah and Rashid Minhas Road have been decorated with PTI and PPP flags.



A bride-to-be was seen arriving at Bagh-e-Jinnah to attend the PPP rally. "I will first hear Bilawal Bhutto's speech and then go to my widding," she told media persons.

In a Twitter statement, Bilawal said that PPP was commemorating 12 May 2007 at Mazar-e-Quaid. "Karachi comes together to honour its martyrs," he said.

On the other hand, Imran Khan has left Islamabad for Karachi to address his supporters, who are gathering near Allahdin Park.

Although PTI leader Aleem Adil has claimed to gather 100, 000 supporters, a low turn-out is being seen at the ground.

The two parties were at loggerheads earlier this week for announcing the same venue, Hakim Saeed Ground, for May 12 public meetings. Workers of the two parties clashed, uprooted each other’s camps and set ablaze many motorcycles and cars.

A day later, Bilawal Zardari invited Imran Khan to hold the jalsa at Hakim Saeed Ground and directed his party to find another venue.

Both the parties eventually withdrew from Hakim Saeed Ground and announced new venues for their rallies.

According to political commentators, today's show will be seen as a test case for both the opposition parties in the backdrop of MQM's split .



Apart from PPP and PTI, Awami National Party (AMP) is also holding a rally at Bacha Khan Chowk in Banaras Colony, Orangi Town.



