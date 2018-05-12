Sat May 12, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 11, 2018

Javed Hashmi accepts Nawaz’s leadership, returns to PML-N

MULTAN: Expressing confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, senior politician Javed Hashmi has rejoined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a public rally in Multan here Friday, Javed Hashmi joined hands with Nawaz Sharif, saying “I am announcing to accept the leadership of Nawaz Sharif today.” “Nawaz Sharif was my leader and will remain so,” said the senior politician.

“The man whose government was toppled three times is fighting for the rights of people,” said Hashmi referring to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

“History has never witnessed leader like Nawaz Sharif,” Javed Hashmi asserted.

He went on to say, “I have asked my family to wrap up my body after death in the flag of Muslim League.”

Hashmi said he would not announce to rejoin PML-N because he was part of Muslim League, however, for a short period of time he roamed here and there. “Today, I announce to accept the leadership of Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

