May 12, 2018
May 11, 2018

Former MQM deputy convener Amjadullah joins PPP

KARACHI: Former Deputy Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Rabitta Committee Amjadullah Khan called on Faryal Talpur and announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Sumaira Amjad, wife of Amjadullah Khan also announced to join PPP.

Amjadullah expressed confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying Bilawal is the only future leadership of the country.

PPP Karachi President and provincial minister Saeed Ghani was also present on the occasion.

Ghani welcomed Amjadullah and his wife in the PPP.

Speaking on the occasion Faryal Talpur said PPP is bouquet of all nationalities and sects, adding that a large number of people from different parties were joining the PPP.

