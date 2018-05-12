Sat May 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

ONLINE
May 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Khurram Dastgir given additional portfolio of Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday assigned the foreign ministry portfolio to Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan after Khawaja Asif was ousted from the position last month.

The foreign minister post had been vacated following Khawaja Asif’s disqualification on April 26. Asif was disqualified by the Islamabad High Court under Article 62 (1) (f) of the constitution for failing to disclose his employment in a United Arab Emirate (UAE) company and the salary he was receiving on monthly basis.

Dastgir has been the minister of defence since August 2017 when Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi formed a new cabinet after the ouster of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He had also served as the minister for commerce from 2014 to 2017.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran Khan urges Karachi to reject ethnic politics, unveils 10-point agenda

Imran Khan urges Karachi to reject ethnic politics, unveils 10-point agenda

Don’t just take selfies with Imran Khan, vote him to power: Sheikh Rasheed

Don’t just take selfies with Imran Khan, vote him to power: Sheikh Rasheed
SC judge voices reservations over reconstituted bench

SC judge voices reservations over reconstituted bench
Bilawal Bhutto slams MQM, PTI in Karachi rally

Bilawal Bhutto slams MQM, PTI in Karachi rally
Load More load more