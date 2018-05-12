Pakistan imposes restrictions on US diplomats, notification issued

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday enforced restrictions on US diplomats, in a tit-for-tat move against Trump administration's similar measures against its diplomats.



In a notification issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the US diplomatis have been deprived of several facilities that were earlier available to them.

The facilities include:

Use of tinted glass on official and rented transport

Use of non-diplomatic number plates on official vehicles

Use of diplomatic number plates on unspecified/rented vehicles

Use of bio-metrically unverified/unregistered cell phone SIMs

Hiring or shifting of rented properties without prior NOC

Installing radio communication at residences and safe houses without prior NOC

Overshooting visa validity periods and having multiple passports



Under the Trump administration’s decision, the officials of the Pakistan Embassy and four consulates are required to get permission from the State Department five days before going beyond the set limits.

