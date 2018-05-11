Five of a family killed in Peshawar hotel blast





PESHAWAR: At least five members of a family were killed and two others sustained wounds after an explosion occurred in a hotel at Blial Town area of Peshawar in wee hours on Friday.

According to Geo News, bomb disposal squad (BDS) was called to ascertain the cause of the blast which occurred on the fourth floor of the hotel, killing five people and wounding two others.



Police and rescue workers have evacuated people from the hotel as fire had broken out after the explosion, while deceased and injured were rushed to the nearby medical facility.

Fire tenders were busy to extinguish the blaze that extended to the other floors of the hotel. Police launched an investigation to know the cause of the explosion.





