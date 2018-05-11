Punjab announces early summer vacations for schools

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced summer vacations for schools.

“Private and public schools will close for summer vacations from May 17,” Education Minister Rana Mashhood announced on Thursday.

The schools will reopen on August 10, he said.

The schedule of vacations has been changed due to the fasting month of Ramazan which is likely to begin on May 17.

Sindh has already announced that summer vacations will be observed from May 14 to July 17.