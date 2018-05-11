Fri May 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab announces early summer vacations for schools

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced summer vacations for schools.

“Private and public schools will close for summer vacations from May 17,” Education Minister Rana Mashhood announced on Thursday.

The schools will reopen on August 10, he said.

The schedule of vacations has been changed due to the fasting month of Ramazan which is likely to begin on May 17.

Sindh has already announced that summer vacations will be observed from May 14 to July 17. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Five of a family killed in Peshawar hotel blast

Five of a family killed in Peshawar hotel blast
If it's crime to make queries about corruption, it's worth repeating: NAB chief

If it's crime to make queries about corruption, it's worth repeating: NAB chief
Pakistan, India need to engage, resolve disputes: NSA Janjua

Pakistan, India need to engage, resolve disputes: NSA Janjua
PM chairs meeting of parliamentary leaders on FATA reforms

PM chairs meeting of parliamentary leaders on FATA reforms
Load More load more