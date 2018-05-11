Fri May 11, 2018
National

May 10, 2018

CJ seeks report on lawyers holding fake degrees

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday took suo motu notice on lawyers holding bogus degrees and directed bar councils across the country to furnish a report on it within a month.

He took the notice while hearing a suo motu notice in connection with fake degrees of pilots.

The chief justice also directed the Higher Education Commission to provide assistance in this regard.

He observed that there were so many people who neither had license of bars nor degrees of Bachelor in Law and Legislation but appearing before the courts.

