Pakistan army chief Gen Bajwa among Forbes 'World's Most Powerful' people

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has claimed a spot on the Forbes 'most powerful people in the world' list.

General Bajwa was ranked 68 among 75 people as per the magazine.

General Bajwa is Pakistan’s 10th army chief and recipient of Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

He is one of the 17 newcomers on the list, along with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and French President Emmanuel Macron, among other notable people.

What is more commendable, however, is the fact that he is the only Pakistani to feature on the prestigious list.

“Out of the 75 members, 17 are newcomers. Among them there are presidents, billionaires, heads of organisations, CEOs, and one special counsel.

One commonality: Their words and actions impact a large number of people, businesses, and even entire economies,” said Forbes.

China’s President Xi Jinping came in the first spot on the list, indicating he is the most powerful person.



Other people who have made it to the list are Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd spot), US President Donald Trump (3rd spot) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (4th spot).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked on number nine on the list.

Forbes' World’s Most Powerful People list features men who ‘make the world turn’.

"There are nearly 7.5 billion humans on planet Earth, but these 75 men and women make the world turn.

Forbes' annual ranking of The World’s Most Powerful People identifies one person out of every 100 million whose actions mean the most," the magazine said.

It should also be noted that Pakistan’s then army chief General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and ISI chief Lt Gen Zaheerul Islam also made it to the Forbes Most Powerful People List in 2012.