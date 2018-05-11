Fri May 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz asks NAB chairman to step down for resorting to character assassination

ISLAMABAD:  Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif  on  Thursday demanded  National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman justice (retd) Javed Iqbal step down .

Addressing a press conference, he asked the NAB chairman to publicly apologize what he called levelling shameful and disgusting allegations.

He said  after finding no  excuse  to defend  its move, the NAB came up with a lame excuse  citing an article from a newspaper as the basis for the allegations.

"The nature of allegations is so grave that ignoring them would tantamount to jeopardy the whole democratic system," he said .

He said a three time former prime minister was accused of sending over billions of dollars to India through money laundering.

The ousted prime minister said the NAB and its chairman have lost credibility that an accountability body  needs to have. 

Sharif accused the NAB chairman of subjecting him to  character assassination.

"My media trial and character assassination have become NAB's mission," said he.

He said 90 percent of NAB's  activities revolves around him, calling the anti-corruption  watchdog's activities  pre-poll rigging.



 




Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Five of a family killed in Peshawar hotel blast

Five of a family killed in Peshawar hotel blast
If it's crime to make queries about corruption, it's worth repeating: NAB chief

If it's crime to make queries about corruption, it's worth repeating: NAB chief
Pakistan, India need to engage, resolve disputes: NSA Janjua

Pakistan, India need to engage, resolve disputes: NSA Janjua
PM chairs meeting of parliamentary leaders on FATA reforms

PM chairs meeting of parliamentary leaders on FATA reforms
Load More load more