Nawaz asks NAB chairman to step down for resorting to character assassination

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday demanded National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman justice (retd) Javed Iqbal step down .

Addressing a press conference, he asked the NAB chairman to publicly apologize what he called levelling shameful and disgusting allegations.

He said after finding no excuse to defend its move, the NAB came up with a lame excuse citing an article from a newspaper as the basis for the allegations.

"The nature of allegations is so grave that ignoring them would tantamount to jeopardy the whole democratic system," he said .

He said a three time former prime minister was accused of sending over billions of dollars to India through money laundering.

The ousted prime minister said the NAB and its chairman have lost credibility that an accountability body needs to have.

Sharif accused the NAB chairman of subjecting him to character assassination.

"My media trial and character assassination have become NAB's mission," said he.

He said 90 percent of NAB's activities revolves around him, calling the anti-corruption watchdog's activities pre-poll rigging.















