South Punjab defections an election ploy: PML-N MNA

ISLAMABAD: PML-N’s MNA Maiza Hameed on Wednesday questioned the timing and motive of fellow politicians from South Punjab who had walked away from the ruling party and joined Imran Khan-led PTI.

Scores of politicians, including MNAs and MPAs, joined PTI after striking a written deal with Imran Khan that his party, if came into power, would establish South Punjab province within the first 100 days of his government.

The group, called Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz, formally announced it merger into the PTI.

“Why didn’t Khusro Bakhtiar raise his voice for South Punjab province when he was a part of the PML-MN? Where had he been for the past five years?” she questioned.

“I myself belong to Rahimyar Khan and according to my knowledge and information, more funds have been allocated to schools and hospitals in South Punjab,” she said.

Daanish schools were mostly set up in the southern belt of the province, she said, adding that hospitals built in Rahimyar Khan were treating patients even from Sindh as the city was close to the border.

“These people were in PML-N for five years and not once they mentioned that South Punjab was faced with sense of deprivation,” Ms Hameed said.

The MNA from Rahimyar Khan said that Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz and its merger into the PTI was an election ploy.

“They remained in the party as long as they were getting development funds for their respective areas,” she added.